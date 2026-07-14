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Previous
Photo 417
spiky...
...in the Silk route Garden at Woolbeding
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
3rd July 2026 11:48am
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teasel
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spiky
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