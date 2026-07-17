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Previous
Photo 420
filling the frame
- nemesias mostly red with a few pink in a pot on the deck
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th July 2026 8:08pm
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red
,
flowers
,
pink
,
frame
,
nemesias
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