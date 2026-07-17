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filling the frame by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 420

filling the frame

- nemesias mostly red with a few pink in a pot on the deck
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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