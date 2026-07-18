meeting strangers: Judith

On a heatwave day we took time in the cool of Winchester Cathedral to enjoy the peace and quiet. I noticed a lady working on a flower arrangement and went over to speak with her.



Approaching and saying hello, I found that she was actually carefully removing dead blooms before making a new arrangement for the following day, Sunday July 14th. This would be Winchester Cathedral's Foundation Day with a special service held annually to mark the dedication of the Cathedral.



Introductions made, I asked Judith for a portrait photo and explained how I would use it. I took a few shots with my iPhone on portrait mode.



There are several ladies in the Cathedral Flower Team, some of whom we noticed busily working with beautiful bucketfuls of flowers in another area. Judith classes herself as a newbie with 7 years' service; one member has been engaged in this voluntary work for 50 years.



The flowers in Winchester Cathedral often draw my attention and this was a lovely and lucky opportunity to feature a member of the Flower Team.





"WE ALL START AS STRANGERS"





