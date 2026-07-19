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table decoration... by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 422

table decoration...

... in summer heatwave colours

In fact, today, we have a little welcome respite from the soaring temperatures.....
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Judith Johnson ace
Oh wow, I love this. So vibrant
July 19th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Nice!
July 19th, 2026  
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