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backlit: the neighbour's trumpet vine by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 423

backlit: the neighbour's trumpet vine

- it towers over our joint fence, thus making a great target for my 200mm zoom lens
- I love the colour
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
July 20th, 2026  
Dianne ace
A lovely image.
July 20th, 2026  
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