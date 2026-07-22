Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 425
The Music Room: Portrait of Una Dugdale
We saw this portrait on one of our visits to an art exhibition at The Arc, in Winchester. It was painted in 1912 by the artist Ethel Wright.
Una Dugdal was a militant suffragette who endured arrest, hunger strike and force feeding for the cause. She also refused to 'promise to obey' her husband in their marriage vows.
Ethel Wright herself had a strong commitment to the suffragettes and in 1908 had painted a portrait of Emmeline Pankhurst, the founder and leader of the militant Suffragette Movement.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
479
photos
36
followers
25
following
116% complete
View this month »
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
Latest from all albums
419
54
420
421
422
423
424
425
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
20th June 2026 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
suffragettes
,
una-dugdale
Hazel
ace
@illinilass
Dorothy here is the suffragette portrait
July 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close