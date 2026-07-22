The Music Room: Portrait of Una Dugdale

We saw this portrait on one of our visits to an art exhibition at The Arc, in Winchester. It was painted in 1912 by the artist Ethel Wright.



Una Dugdal was a militant suffragette who endured arrest, hunger strike and force feeding for the cause. She also refused to 'promise to obey' her husband in their marriage vows.



Ethel Wright herself had a strong commitment to the suffragettes and in 1908 had painted a portrait of Emmeline Pankhurst, the founder and leader of the militant Suffragette Movement.