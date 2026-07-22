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The Music Room: Portrait of Una Dugdale by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 425

The Music Room: Portrait of Una Dugdale

We saw this portrait on one of our visits to an art exhibition at The Arc, in Winchester. It was painted in 1912 by the artist Ethel Wright.

Una Dugdal was a militant suffragette who endured arrest, hunger strike and force feeding for the cause. She also refused to 'promise to obey' her husband in their marriage vows.

Ethel Wright herself had a strong commitment to the suffragettes and in 1908 had painted a portrait of Emmeline Pankhurst, the founder and leader of the militant Suffragette Movement.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Hazel ace
@illinilass Dorothy here is the suffragette portrait
July 22nd, 2026  
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