Previous
love me in red… by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 426

love me in red…

….one of many beautiful dahlias at West Dean Gardens on our recent visit

The restaurant has been newly refurbished. We went for breakfast. I had scrambled eggs on toast but gave away some toast to Ray* having put myself on a diet. I have lost a few pounds which miraculously has made my long-standing mobility problem less in just 3 weeks!

A good friend has started calling our outings ‘Hazel and Ray’s Adventures’ !!!

*Ray also had his own breakfast of granola with fruit, yoghurt and a drizzle of honey……
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Weight makes such a difference. Trying to lose some too to help my back and arthritic feet! Slow going. Such a pretty flower, rich colour.
July 23rd, 2026  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

I've known this fact about weight for a long time but it's taken two painful flare-ups of arthritis for me to embrace it although I regularly and long-term have exercised, visited the hydrotherapy pool, meditated etc etc......
July 23rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@quietpurplehaze21 oh me too! I share that frustration. I regularly exercise, see my Physio, try to relax etc but the weight difference seems very important. Well done to you!
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact