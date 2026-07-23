love me in red…

….one of many beautiful dahlias at West Dean Gardens on our recent visit



The restaurant has been newly refurbished. We went for breakfast. I had scrambled eggs on toast but gave away some toast to Ray* having put myself on a diet. I have lost a few pounds which miraculously has made my long-standing mobility problem less in just 3 weeks!



A good friend has started calling our outings ‘Hazel and Ray’s Adventures’ !!!



*Ray also had his own breakfast of granola with fruit, yoghurt and a drizzle of honey……