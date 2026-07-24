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Previous
Photo 427
like a yellow sun
- on our recent visit to West Dean Gardens, the dahlia bed was full of sumptuous colour
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st July 2026 11:21am
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dahlia
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