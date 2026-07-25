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echinacea ‘golden apricot’ by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 428

echinacea ‘golden apricot’

- at West Dean Gardens

This is the first time I have seen echinacea in this colour. We were not tempted to bring one home as it is already difficult in these intermittent heatwaves keeping the existing plants alive.

Ray has just dug up a small hedge of holly which he had been nurturing but which had become totally desiccated.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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