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Previous
Photo 428
echinacea ‘golden apricot’
- at West Dean Gardens
This is the first time I have seen echinacea in this colour. We were not tempted to bring one home as it is already difficult in these intermittent heatwaves keeping the existing plants alive.
Ray has just dug up a small hedge of holly which he had been nurturing but which had become totally desiccated.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd July 2026 9:50am
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