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Previous
Photo 430
roses for the breakfast table
- starting the week picking the roses before breakfast
- sorry I cannot send you their peachy fragrance
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad (A16)
Taken
27th July 2026 8:16am
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pink
,
table
,
roses
,
breakfast
Anne
ace
Lovely table setting for your breakfast. The roses are beautiful
July 27th, 2026
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