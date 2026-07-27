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roses for the breakfast table by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 430

roses for the breakfast table

- starting the week picking the roses before breakfast
- sorry I cannot send you their peachy fragrance
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Anne ace
Lovely table setting for your breakfast. The roses are beautiful
July 27th, 2026  
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