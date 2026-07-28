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Previous
Photo 431
salad for lunch
Too hot to even turn the last lettuce leaves the right way up! Cheese and bread out of view. Tomatoes from the garden this year.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd July 2026 1:57pm
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salad
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lunch
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garden
narayani
ace
The tomatoes look fabulous!
July 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
home grown tomatoes are the best... beautiful fresh yumminess... keeping calm & cool is the saying for the week... boy oh boy its hot...
July 28th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@beverley365
We've had a day's respite and now it's hotting up again....
July 28th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@narayani
The first time in ages we have grown any tomatoes - in a grow-bag, ripening steadily!
July 28th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That looks fresh and lovely
July 28th, 2026
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We've had a day's respite and now it's hotting up again....
The first time in ages we have grown any tomatoes - in a grow-bag, ripening steadily!