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salad for lunch by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 431

salad for lunch

Too hot to even turn the last lettuce leaves the right way up! Cheese and bread out of view. Tomatoes from the garden this year.

28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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narayani ace
The tomatoes look fabulous!
July 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
home grown tomatoes are the best... beautiful fresh yumminess... keeping calm & cool is the saying for the week... boy oh boy its hot...
July 28th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@beverley365

We've had a day's respite and now it's hotting up again....
July 28th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@narayani

The first time in ages we have grown any tomatoes - in a grow-bag, ripening steadily!
July 28th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks fresh and lovely
July 28th, 2026  
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