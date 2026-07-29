Previous
begonias in the glasshouse by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 432

begonias in the glasshouse

- at West Dean Gardens
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
They're stunning aren't they? Saw them yesterday
July 29th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Yes, everything lovely there at West Dean right now. We liked the new restaurant but not the queue at lunchtime and went to West Dean Village Stores for our lunch!
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact