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Previous
Photo 433
dinghy week
We were lucky on a trip to the coast for a walk and a bite to eat to see this colourful event at the local yacht club.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
28th July 2026 11:28am
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colourful
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yachts
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week
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dinghy
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hillhead
Anne
ace
Lovely capture of this sailing fun Hazel. Those bright sails look so small!
July 30th, 2026
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