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Previous
Photo 434
rudbeckia aka black-eyed susans
- in Exbury Gardens
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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6
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3
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1
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
31st July 2026 10:51am
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exbury-gardens
,
rudbeckia.
narayani
ace
Lovely mass planting
July 31st, 2026
Barb
ace
Pretty pov!
July 31st, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful gardens...
July 31st, 2026
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