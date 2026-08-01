Clare and Rose Madder

A good while ago, I had the idea of showing on 365 Project, some of the pieces of jewellery which our late* daughter Clare gave me. At last this has come to fruition for me.Although her 'bread and butter' work was in university administration, alongside this Clare created a beloved small silversmithing enterprise which she named Rose Madder and which allowed her to exercise her creativity.And I thought it would be good to include this photo of Clare at her workplace in the hallway of her tenement flat in Glasgow. Ray helped to set it up on one of our visits to Glasgow, making a rack on the wall for all her tools.It's now just over 4 years since we lost Clare and we keep her memory alive in various ways.We created an upstairs sitting room from the bedroom which was hers before she went off to uni. It's where am now at my desktop writing this.Ray has planted two trees in our front garden: a deep pink blossoming hawthorn and a spindleberry tree.I have an album in Clare's memory on Flickr* I first read this word "late" in one of Alexander McCall-Smith's books and it is a very useful word sometimes.....