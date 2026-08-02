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Previous
Photo 436
Clare and Ludo
Please bear with me just for today sharing this collage of Clare and her beloved Ludo, adopted from around 20 rescue dogs which she fostered over the years.
I loved his confidence sitting on the bus and looking out of the window..
Yes, I know, I know, that dogs should not sit on seats in buses......
Flickr
https://flic.kr/p/2fKuLud
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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