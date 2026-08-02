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Clare and Ludo by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 436

Clare and Ludo

Please bear with me just for today sharing this collage of Clare and her beloved Ludo, adopted from around 20 rescue dogs which she fostered over the years.

I loved his confidence sitting on the bus and looking out of the window..

Yes, I know, I know, that dogs should not sit on seats in buses......

Flickr
https://flic.kr/p/2fKuLud

2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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