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posting for.. by quietpurplehaze21
Photo 438

posting for..

…abstractaug2026

seen and captured in Hilliers Gardens
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very very beautifully done… ripples of joy…
August 4th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely.
August 4th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Good eye to spot this as an abstract. Nature provides so many abstract possibilities, we just have to see them. Well done.
August 4th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@mccarth1

Kerry, thanks very much.. When Picasa was withdrawn, my possibilities for abstracts were strictly limited and I've not found a replacement processing prog. Thus I need to spot natural abstracts!
August 4th, 2026  
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