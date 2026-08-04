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Previous
Photo 438
posting for..
…abstractaug2026
seen and captured in Hilliers Gardens
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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5
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4
Fav's
1
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365
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
31st July 2026 11:31am
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abstractaug2026
Beverley
ace
Very very beautifully done… ripples of joy…
August 4th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
August 4th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Good eye to spot this as an abstract. Nature provides so many abstract possibilities, we just have to see them. Well done.
August 4th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@mccarth1
Kerry, thanks very much.. When Picasa was withdrawn, my possibilities for abstracts were strictly limited and I've not found a replacement processing prog. Thus I need to spot natural abstracts!
August 4th, 2026
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Kerry, thanks very much.. When Picasa was withdrawn, my possibilities for abstracts were strictly limited and I've not found a replacement processing prog. Thus I need to spot natural abstracts!