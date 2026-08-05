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Previous
Photo 439
leaving the lily pad
We stood and watched the 'adventures' of coot chicks on the pond in Hilliers Gardens.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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pond
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collage
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coot
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hilliers
Beverley
ace
Beautiful collage…. Gorgeous captures…
August 5th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely collage
August 5th, 2026
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