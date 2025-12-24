Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
1 / 365
Uppark: west facade of the house and the servants' tunnels
In contrast to the lavish lifestyle of the occupants of the house, the servants were kept well hidden. They slept in the attics whose windows are visible in the roof of the house.
The underground tunnels were used to go about their daily work and transport food on wooden trolleys kept warm with charcoal-heated hot cupboards.
The tunnels date from c1815 and it's still possible to walk along them in their rather dilapidated state.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
230
photos
29
followers
22
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
Latest from all albums
223
224
225
226
227
228
1
229
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
a few more
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
diptych
,
house
,
collage
,
tunnels
,
servants
,
attics
,
uppark
,
2025
ByBri
I used to love going to the may National Trust house's and seeing how the other half used to live..
December 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close