Uppark: west facade of the house and the servants' tunnels by quietpurplehaze21
Uppark: west facade of the house and the servants' tunnels

In contrast to the lavish lifestyle of the occupants of the house, the servants were kept well hidden. They slept in the attics whose windows are visible in the roof of the house.

The underground tunnels were used to go about their daily work and transport food on wooden trolleys kept warm with charcoal-heated hot cupboards.

The tunnels date from c1815 and it's still possible to walk along them in their rather dilapidated state.
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
ByBri
I used to love going to the may National Trust house's and seeing how the other half used to live..
December 24th, 2025  
