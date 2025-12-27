Sign up
2 / 365
Christmas selfie
Squeezing it in today, definitely history tomorrow!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Tags
christmas
,
purple
,
bokeh
,
bauble
,
selfie
