Previous
a portrait of Alison by quietpurplehaze21
3 / 365

a portrait of Alison

We met Alison at the textile exhibition. She works out of her Studio at Home Farm on the edge of the New Forest where she also gives talks and organizes workshops.

A collage of a very few pieces from the exhibition here:
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze21/365/2026-01-30
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact