Previous
8 / 365
white magnolia blossom
- in the Master's garden at St Cross
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
a few more
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2026 2:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
close-up
,
blossom
,
magnolia
,
master's garden
JackieR
ace
Beautiful blue sky
February 26th, 2026
Anne
ace
Beautiful against the blue of the sky Hazel
February 26th, 2026
