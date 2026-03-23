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9 / 365
Moving boats at Bosham
This one was being moved from land where any maintenance takes place, back to where yachts like to be. Bosham ( say Bozzum ) is a quiet and characterful village, part of Chichester Harbour.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd March 2026 12:50pm
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boat
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harbour
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move
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chichester
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bosham
Beverley
ace
the sun peeping through the soft clouds is gorgeous... great capture of the action...
March 23rd, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
A whole new world of boats we know nothing about!
March 23rd, 2026
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