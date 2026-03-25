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11 / 365
the sea about to flood the road
We took a walk along the road at Bosham but for the return we had to use the raised path on the right as the sea had taken over the road….
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd March 2026 12:59pm
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road
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sea
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flood
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path
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bosham
Babs
ace
Uh oh glad I don't live in that house so close to the waters edge
March 25th, 2026
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