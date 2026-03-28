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forsythia in the churchyard
Holy Trinity Church, Bosham, enjoys a location safe from the ravages of the sea.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
25th March 2026 5:06pm
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church
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bosham
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely church
March 28th, 2026
Barb
ace
Beautiful church!
March 28th, 2026
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