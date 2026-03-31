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In a pot
On our arrival home from Bosham, we found in bloom pink tulips Ray had planted in a blue pot. I am unable to include the pot as they are the tallest tulips I have ever seen!
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Taken
23rd March 2026 11:22am
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Dianne
ace
A lovely welcome home.
March 31st, 2026
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