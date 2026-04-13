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a walk by Heath Pond
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th March 2026 11:39am
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heath-pond
Beverley
ace
a lovely peaceful walk... hmm breathe in the nature
April 13th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Looks a beautiful day but a little chilly I expect by the water!
April 13th, 2026
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