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a walk by Heath Pond by quietpurplehaze21
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a walk by Heath Pond

13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Beverley ace
a lovely peaceful walk... hmm breathe in the nature
April 13th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Looks a beautiful day but a little chilly I expect by the water!
April 13th, 2026  
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