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in Chichester Cathedral by quietpurplehaze21
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in Chichester Cathedral

I love the bright colours of the window by Marc Chagall which is his interpretation of Psalm 150 and was installed in the cathedral in 1978 after Dean Hussey’s request to him.

My shot focuses on a small part of the window to show Chagall's signature lower right.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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