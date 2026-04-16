Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
in Chichester Cathedral
I love the bright colours of the window by Marc Chagall which is his interpretation of Psalm 150 and was installed in the cathedral in 1978 after Dean Hussey’s request to him.
My shot focuses on a small part of the window to show Chagall's signature lower right.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
350
photos
33
followers
30
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Latest from all albums
325
326
327
19
328
329
20
330
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
a few more
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
24th March 2026 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
cathedral
,
signature
,
chagall
,
chichester
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close