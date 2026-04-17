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stained glass by Marc Chagall, Chichester Cathedral by quietpurplehaze21
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stained glass by Marc Chagall, Chichester Cathedral

The window was manfactured in Rheims, France.

The creation of the window was not without problems, as the 88-year-old Chagall did not speak English and all communication had to be translated by his wife, Bella.

see a macro shot with Chagall's signature here:
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze21/a-few-more/2026-04-16

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Babs ace
What a beautiful window
April 17th, 2026  
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