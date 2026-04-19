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23 / 365
garden bluebells
- they grow around our small fountain, whose gentle sound is welcome on a hot summer afternoon
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
356
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33
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28
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Photo Details
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9
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a few more
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th April 2026 4:44pm
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fountain
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