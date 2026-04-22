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cowslips by quietpurplehaze21
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cowslips

It was a little breezy up on the hill at St Hubert's but my camera managed to catch a glimpse of the wild flowers around the church.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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