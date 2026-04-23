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Previous
25 / 365
a closer look at St Hubert's
I note that the cross has 'slipped' very slightly. At first I thought it was my 'crooked' photography but revisiting photos from former times here, I find that the cross was once indeed straight!
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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DSC-RX100M6
Taken
21st April 2026 11:14am
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cross
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st
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hubert's
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close-look
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crooked-cross
Beverley
ace
still a beautiful capture...
April 23rd, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Hopefully someone will mend it.....
April 23rd, 2026
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
I keep thinking that.....
April 23rd, 2026
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I keep thinking that.....