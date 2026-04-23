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a closer look at St Hubert's by quietpurplehaze21
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a closer look at St Hubert's

I note that the cross has 'slipped' very slightly. At first I thought it was my 'crooked' photography but revisiting photos from former times here, I find that the cross was once indeed straight!
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Beverley ace
still a beautiful capture...
April 23rd, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Hopefully someone will mend it.....
April 23rd, 2026  
Hazel ace
@casablanca

I keep thinking that.....
April 23rd, 2026  
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