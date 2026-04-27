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28 / 365
a walk around the garden
I took my little Sony into the garden to see what we could find and, suddenly there he was, Mr Maine Coon, sitting on the circle of lawn, freshly cut by our son yesterday.
His name is really Rollo and he lives nearby but considers our garden part of his estate. I have no problem with this as he always obliges with a portrait.
Right now he has come to sit with me on the deck while I have elevenses…….
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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27th April 2026 10:02am
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So handsome!
April 27th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
He is and a great character!
April 27th, 2026
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He is and a great character!