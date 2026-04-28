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29 / 365
shades of green in Heale Gardens
The arbour will soon be covered in beautiful blossom.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Photo Details
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a few more
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd April 2026 12:40pm
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green
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arbour
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heale
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a pretty archway
April 28th, 2026
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