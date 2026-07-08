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51 / 365
mostly tree reflections in the 'trunk'...
...of William Pye's water sculpture, Cedra, at Woolbeding
... looks to be a little work in progress at the house
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Album
a few more
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:30pm
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trunk
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woolbeding
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cedra
Beverley
ace
stunning reflections... amazing to see
July 8th, 2026
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