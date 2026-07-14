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52 / 365
en vacances en France...
...an al fresco lunch
finding a photo in my French archive to celebrate Bastille Day, 14th July, revives beautiful memories ....
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Canon PowerShot A1300
Taken
26th June 2013 4:59pm
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france
,
lunch
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2013
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pornic
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bastille-day
Hazel
ace
@beverley365
thank you for the reminder
July 14th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Ooo delish... i adore the cheese & fresh veg
July 14th, 2026
Hazel
ace
@beverley365
The French have such a way with presentation!
July 14th, 2026
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thank you for the reminder
The French have such a way with presentation!