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a summer outing by quietpurplehaze21
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a summer outing

- we were at Lee on Solent early for breakfast and a walk in the sunshine and sea air
- Ray is on the beach in my other album
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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