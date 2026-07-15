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53 / 365
a summer outing
- we were at Lee on Solent early for breakfast and a walk in the sunshine and sea air
- Ray is on the beach in my other album
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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8
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a few more
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
15th July 2026 10:34am
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breakfast
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