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54 / 365
summer bright
Ray arrived home from tennis via a little veg shopping and presented me with this lovely bunch.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
473
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a few more
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iPhone 12 mini
Taken
13th July 2026 11:43am
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flowers
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bright
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summer
Anne
ace
Simply gorgeous, and how thoughtful of Ray!
July 16th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful.
July 16th, 2026
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