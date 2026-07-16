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summer bright by quietpurplehaze21
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summer bright

Ray arrived home from tennis via a little veg shopping and presented me with this lovely bunch.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
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Anne ace
Simply gorgeous, and how thoughtful of Ray!
July 16th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
July 16th, 2026  
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