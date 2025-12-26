Previous
Vintaglo by quigs
2 / 365

Vintaglo

This is also the first time I've seen the bokeh balls on this lens and they're pretty pleasing.

For the holiday nerds, these lights are Vintaglo brand and worth every penny.
