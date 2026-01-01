Sign up
5 / 365
Blue Hour in the Manistee National Forest
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
3
1
Album
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1st January 2026 5:28pm
Public
on the
New Faces
page
snow
forest
fallen tree
public land
