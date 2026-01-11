Sign up
Previous
18 / 365
Route E-66?
You know all those old gas station photos? Public EV chargers are going to look like that some day.
They are stuck in really random locations, they all look really different from each other and the backgrounds and business will change over time.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
365
365
OM-5
OM-5
Taken
11th January 2026 4:05pm
Tags
car
,
electric
,
vehicle
,
road trip
,
hyundai
,
ev
,
refuel
,
electric vehicle
,
charging station
,
dcfc
