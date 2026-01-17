Previous
New year, new (mixed) chemistry by quigs
24 / 365

New year, new (mixed) chemistry

Dumped out the old into storage bottles and now I think I have a load large enough to warrant visiting the household hazardous waste center (including 12 toner cartridges 🤣).
17th January 2026

