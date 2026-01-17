Sign up
24 / 365
New year, new (mixed) chemistry
Dumped out the old into storage bottles and now I think I have a load large enough to warrant visiting the household hazardous waste center (including 12 toner cartridges 🤣).
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
0
0
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
24
photos
1
followers
1
following
Views
0
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
17th January 2026 10:53pm
Public
film
,
chemistry
,
ilford
,
dark room
