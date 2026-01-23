Previous
Tire Tracks by quigs
Tire Tracks

Some days have been easier to photograph than others. Last couple days it was a challenge to shoot outside the rut, so I shot some ruts today.

-2F / -20C snow is so beautiful.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Quigs

Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
