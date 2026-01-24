Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
Table Top Testing
Testing out my childhood friend's table-top game that he's been designing for the last several years. Really enjoyed playing it for the first time with three other childhood friends.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
Tags
friends
,
gaming
,
game
,
everyday
,
table top
,
table top game
