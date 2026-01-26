Previous
Paper Light by quigs
33 / 365

Paper Light

My compliments to the architect who designed this sunlit scene that shows up only in winter.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Quigs

@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
