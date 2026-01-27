Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Blue Hour Sunset
After taking long exposure photos on a tripod of the moon rise, I pressed the shutter button, picked up the camera, turned around and began to walk back to the house. I am really happy with how this came out--enough so that I tossed the moon photos.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
0
0
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th January 2026 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
trees
,
movement
,
icm
,
blue hour
