Blue Hour Sunset by quigs
34 / 365

Blue Hour Sunset

After taking long exposure photos on a tripod of the moon rise, I pressed the shutter button, picked up the camera, turned around and began to walk back to the house. I am really happy with how this came out--enough so that I tossed the moon photos.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Quigs

@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
Photo Details

