42 / 365
Moonlight Ice Fishing
Ice fishing in Escanaba, MI. About a mile out onto the lake.
Apple's long exposure algorithm is magic. Can't believe this was handheld...
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
46
Tags
moon
,
fishing
,
long exposure
,
frozen lake
,
moonlight
,
lake michigan
,
ice fishing
