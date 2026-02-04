Previous
Moonlight Ice Fishing by quigs
42 / 365

Moonlight Ice Fishing

Ice fishing in Escanaba, MI. About a mile out onto the lake.

Apple's long exposure algorithm is magic. Can't believe this was handheld...
4th February 2026

Quigs

@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
