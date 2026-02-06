Previous
Ore Dock by quigs
Ore Dock

Marquette, MI Lower Harbor Ore Dock looking out over Lake Superior.

Absolutely magical light and blowing snow.

Approx 3F / -16C with the wind chill.
Quigs

@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
