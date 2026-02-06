Sign up
Ore Dock
Marquette, MI Lower Harbor Ore Dock looking out over Lake Superior.
Absolutely magical light and blowing snow.
Approx 3F / -16C with the wind chill.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
Views
0
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
6th February 2026 9:33am
Tags
snow
,
michigan
,
light
,
winter
,
industry
,
epic
,
frozen lake
,
lake superior
,
marquette
