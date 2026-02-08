Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
St. Joseph, MI Lighthouse Piers
Not entirely happy with this composition, but you can't have winners every day.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
0
0
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
12% complete
View this month »
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Tags
michigan
,
ice
,
pier
,
frozen
,
frozen lake
,
lake michigan
