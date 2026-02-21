Previous
Nature Takes Back by quigs
Nature Takes Back

🎞️ Ilford FP4+
🧪 Xtol 1+1 (EcoPro)

I am really not sure what I think about FP4+ in medium format. The last time I shot it in 120 was around this time a year ago and it was... fine? I edited this to provide more contrast but even then it just doesn't pop the way Foma does.
Quigs

@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
