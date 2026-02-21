Sign up
Nature Takes Back
🎞️ Ilford FP4+
🧪 Xtol 1+1 (EcoPro)
I am really not sure what I think about FP4+ in medium format. The last time I shot it in 120 was around this time a year ago and it was... fine? I edited this to provide more contrast but even then it just doesn't pop the way Foma does.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Quigs
@quigs
Exploring life, mindfulness, and the world through film and digital.
Tags
sand
,
michigan
,
black and white
,
decay
,
film
